UGG Dinale Leopard-Print Calf Hair & Leather Sneakers

Updated in leopard-print calf hair, the Dinale is a go-anywhere, up-for-anything sneaker that adds a wild statement to all your favorite looks. Featuring a flexible silhouette with refined butt-seam stitching, its lightweight rubber cupsole and cushioned foam footbed offer a smooth ride for all-day wear. Leather/calf hairupper Lace-up vamp Heat-embossed UGG logo Metal UGG logo lace keeper Lining: Synthetic/textile Ethylene-vinyl acetate/foam footbed Molded rubber sole Fur type: Dyed calf hair Fur origin: May be sourced from USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, or Latin America. See label for confirmed country of origin. Imported SIZE Flatform height, 1.25" ABOUT THE BRAND In 1978, designer Brian Smith came to California from Australia with sheepskin boots in hopes that the relaxed culture would be the perfect fit for his brandand he was right. UGG was a hit with surfers and skiers, and by the '90s, with the world. More than just soft, cozy boots, slippers and sandals, UGG has become a lifestyle brand with the addition of clothing, accessories and home d cor.