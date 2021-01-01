From phillips collection
Dimensional Convergence Coastal Accent Mirror
Our convergence mirror is cast in artisan-grade resin and dressed in shimmering gold leaf. Generous in scale, the mirror measures nearly five feet in diameter and a foot off the wall. The texture that results when the finish is applied is achieved when our talented artisans rub the surface with gold—it doesn’t seep fully into the deepest crevices so a light/dark shadow play brings the gold mirror extra life. A design move of note is how the piece of mirror is placed asymmetrically, which creates added tension—a favorite sleight-of-hand that interior designers employ to add interest to a room. This makes for a dimensional wall piece that is really a showstopper. Frame Finish: Gold Leaf