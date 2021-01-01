Dimelo En Espanol Bilingual Spanish Cute Llama Maestra Tote Bag

Funny Maestra Spanish Appreciation Day, Cute La Maestra Gift, Gift For Spanish Teacher, Regalo Para Maestra Bilingue, Spanish Teacher Cute Gifts, La Maestra Primer, Segundo, Tercer, Cuarto Grado, Gifts for Cool Spanish Teacher. Dimelo En Espanol Bilingual Spanish Cute Llama Maestra Bilingual Teacher Appreciation, Funny Maestro Bilingue, Bilingual Maleta, Mochila, Dimelo En Espanol Maleta. CLICK OUR BRAND TO SEE MORE Dimelo En Espanol Maestra Bilingue Gifts Options. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.