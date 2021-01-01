From terra fossil
Dilophosaurus Dinosaur Design Raglan Baseball Tee
Advertisement
Great design for those who love prehistoric dinosaurs, jurassic fossils and paleontology! It's the perfect present idea for birthdays and Christmas. Makes the greatest gift for any dinosaur lover! Dilophosaurus is fast moving predator! If you are an adult or a kid, these retro looking designs are the coolest dinosaurs of any era! Boys and girls of any age will LOVE THEM! With and without border/background designs available! Rawr!! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem