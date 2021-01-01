From kate somerville
Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment (1 fl. oz.)
Boost great hair, nails and skin with Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment from Kate Somerville. This all-purpose, skin-restoring treatment is clinically formulated to fortify and replenish while smoothing lines and wrinkles.Key Ingredients:Fiji Dilo Oil: rich in natural essential lipids that work in harmony with the skin’s own lipid layer, helps fortify and strengthen skinLupin Seed and Marine Extracts: help maintain skin’s firmness, suppleness, and smoothnessOmegas 3, 6, and 9: promote healthier-looking skin, enhancing the skin’s moisture barrier, replenishing and restoring elasticityPumpkin Seed Extract: conditions, moisturizes, and provides nutritive benefitsAntioxidant Rice Bran and Rosemary Leaf Extracts: help protect against free radical damageKey Benefits:Helps to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrierImproves skin hydrationImprove skin firmness and elasticityEvens skin toneHelps reduce the appearance of lines and wrinklesClinical Studies:100% saw highly significant improvement in skin firmness and elasticity100% saw highly significant improvement in skin hydration87% saw significant improvement in evenness of skin tone75% said the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles was dramatically reduced*Results after 4 weeks, based on independent clinical study.