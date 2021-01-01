Bring order to your bedroom or guest room without breaking the bank with this Dillwyn 2 - Drawer Nightstand. Made in Denmark, this budget-friendly piece features two drawers that provide a place for books, vitamins, and other bedside essentials. A neutral finish helps this design blend in with any color palette you dream up, while the finished bar pulls round out the look with contemporary appeal. Plus, you can add a small lamp or framed photo on its spacious surface top. Color: Oak Structure/White High Gloss