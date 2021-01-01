From bliss rugs
Bliss Rugs Dillon Contemporary Indoor Round Area Rug
Advertisement
This area rug presents a handsome combination of contemporary design and engaging possibility. The rich hues of brown, green, tan, red and blue paired with the simple brushstroke pattern provides an eye-catching centerpiece for your room. This stylish piece will fit in with virtually any setting, and will liven up your room with comfort and quality. Made from 100% polypropylene and available in multiple sizes so you can create a look that is perfect for you. You will find this rug easy to care for; vacuum regularly to maintain its appearance. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Bliss Rugs Dillon Contemporary Area Rug