From dii design imports
DII French Blue and Cream Farmhouse Check Rug 26x40 inches
Advertisement
Average size is 26x40 inches size, 100-Percent Cotton, for best results shake briskly or spot clean with a damp cloth to clean Whether your home interior is traditional, or you keep up with the latest trends, we've got a great color palette to flow with your style Makes a perfect area rug, kitchen rug, bathroom rug, entry way rug, apartment rug, dorm room rug and more Due to rag rug process, this area rug is long lasting and stands up to wear and tear, double sided for longer life Using a rug pad is recommended to avoid transfer of color and slipping on bare floors We are well known and trusted brand offering delightful home and kitchen products including throws, dishtowels, doormats, blankets, and more.