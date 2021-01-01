From la crosse technology
La Crosse Technology Digital Wall Clocks, WT-8005U-B-INT
Enjoy accurate timekeeping using the La Crosse Technology Black Digital Clock. The time display conveniently self-sets to the Universal Time automatically, helping you stay right on schedule. It features an optional Daylight Savings Time update and a perpetual calendar that displays the days of the weeks. This La Crosse digital clock also monitors your indoor temperature in both Fahrenheit. Other features include a 12/24-hour time display, time zone setting and alarm with snooze button. Hang this wall digital clock with indoor temperature monitor or use it freestanding. It requires two AA batteries (not included).