SUPER BRIGHT DISPLAY: The large 0.5-inch display features brilliant red crisp digits that are easy to see at any angle.CONVENIENT FEATURES: HOLD function locks temperature into place even when the thermometer is removed from the food. "Power save-inch mode conserves battery life by turning off the display after 15 seconds of inactivity. Since the thermometer is still functioning, press any button within 5 minutes to view the display again.HIGHLY ACCURATE: Temperature range: -40 degrees F to 450 degrees F/-40 degrees C to 232 degrees CHELPFUL HINTS: Digital thermometers are NOT meant to be left in food during cooking. The plastic and electronic components could be damaged with excessive heat.BATTERIES INCLUDED: Operates on two CR2032 batteries (installed)When Taylor was founded in 1851, by George Taylor, he had a motto: accuracy first. Since then, our legacy has grown to include a wide range of measurement products for home and industry. From thermometers for food safety or the environment to scale devices for bodies and food, we develop the most accurate measurement products. We’ve been in the measurement business for almost 160 years… which is why Taylor is the brand you can trust.Taylor Digital LED Meat Thermometer with Bright Display: 5257578