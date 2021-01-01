From taylor
Taylor Digital Candy/Deep Fry Thermometer
The Adjustable Head Digital Candy Thermometer allows you to measure the temperature of your candy with ease and precision. An oversized LCD readout makes it easy to read the temperature throughout the cooking process, and a high temperature range up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit ensures that you can measure your candy until it's completely finished cooking. A stainless steel stem and pan clip allows you to fasten your thermometer securely to your cooking vessel, so you are never splattered with hot sugar. This safe and user friendly candy thermometer will quickly be your go-to kitchen tool for creating sweets! IMPORTANT: Thermometer will be hot after use. Use potholders or oven mitts when handling hot thermometer. Limited Warranty (excludes batteries).