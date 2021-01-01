From wali space
Digital Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Pad, Large Calendar Display Of Temperature, Humidity, Qi Wireless Charging Pad Night Light
Advertisement
Wireless phone charging: The wireless charging speed can reach up to 10W. Put the phone on the top of the charger and it will automatically charge the phone. Please make sure your phone supports Qi wireless charging. Indoor temperature and humidity display: This clock will display the indoor temperature. There are two modes for displaying temperature: Fahrenheit and Celsius. You can press the setting button twice to switch between the two display modes Bedside light: soft atmosphere light, warm white LED light, built-in 5-60 minutes night light delay off function Ten protections: temperature, short circuit, overvoltage, anti-reverse, magnetic field, overcharge, overpower, overcurrent, overdischarge, foreign body protection. All-in-one function: a multifunctional product that combines alarm clock, date, time, night light, temperature, and wireless charging into one