Astro Lighting Digit LED Wall Sconce - Color: Matte

The Astro Lighting Digit LED Wall Sconce proudly shows off a sleek and stylish modern design that takes advantage of energy efficient inner workings. An integrated LED light rests in a tilting head at the end of a rotating arm, allowing this fixture to effortlessly show off its versatility by cleanly folding into a minimalistic shape when not in use. The task lighting it provides is excellent for either casual workspaces or comfortable modern bedrooms. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Matte. Finish: Matt Black