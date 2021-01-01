Digiacomo Counter Height Dining Table
Description
Product DescriptionWeight & DimensionsOverall Product DimensionTable : 60x30x36in(LXWXH)Height for Each Shelf: 9.3inchDetail Product DimensionPlease refer to the Size imageNumber of Package1Package Dimension and WeightPlease refer to the SpecificationOverall WeightTable Net weight: 86lbsWeight CapacityTable : 300LbsSpecifications:Product NameCounter Height TableMaterialTable:rubber wood frame+MDF Veneer Pieces Included1 tableColorGrayAssembly RequiredYesAdditional Tools RequiredAll Tools IncludedCountry of OriginVietnamProduct WarrantyOne yearFeatures:Expert CraftsmanshipBuilt with solid rubberwood with MDF veneer, the kitchen table is highly durable with stability for a long time using. The tabletop is easy to clean with its water-resistant and oil-resistant nature.Space-saving solution worried about lots of odds and ends? Built-in functional storage in this set offers a practical solution for you. With a 3-tier shelf, dishes, bottles and ocean stuff have their own places while keeping them handy.Counter Height Table Try this counter height table when tired of common standard- height ones. In a rustic vintage grey finish, This is no doubt that the table will decorate your home in irresistible charm.Free Combination Based on this sleek design, it is perfect for different seatings such as stools or chairs. Cyane is X back Chairs and plushy stools available. Both of them are 2pcs of the set so you can choose for convenience and favourite.DimensionsTable: 60x30x36inches (LXWXH). Easy assembly with a step-by-step manual included. Wipe clean with a damp cloth, blow-dry naturally or use a drier for hassle-free maintenance.Table Shape: RectangularTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Wood Species: RubberwoodBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: GrayBase Color: GrayTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: PedestalStorage Included: YesNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:GSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greengua