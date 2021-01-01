Diesel Transmission Candlestick by Seletti - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (10953)

Selettis Diesel Transmission Candlestick adds an industrial style design to a small living space. Serves as an excellent dÃ©cor piece using stunning designs that mimic the look of machine gears. Each size has a slightly different look to it as they resemble different pieces of hardware. The Diesel Transmission Candlestick is made from beautiful ceramic materials using an antique bronze finish for an elegant look. Pair all three sizes together to create a dimensional design. Since its establishment in 1964, the company Seletti has always distinguished itself with its tendency for innovative solutions in the area of household products. Over the last twenty years, the company has carried out a thorough transformation, focusing on design and the strength of Italian creativity. This transformation led to ideas and designs that have carried the brand into its present incarnation. The brand has set itself apart through its personality, activity, challenges, and constant research. Seletti products have now reached the homes of consumers around the world delivering refined aesthetics and engaging creativity. Since 1988, SELAB is the laboratory that has been inspiring the creativity of the Seletti brand. SELAB gives shape to the flow of ideas, believes in speed and the power of team work and in creative enjoyment. The target is to keep all ideas under constant pressure in a creative big-bang that reaches and spreads throughout the modern design sphere. SELAB is the driving force of Seletti's ideas, a creative laboratory always looking for products that deliver solutions, challenges and vital strength. Stefano Seletti is the founder and leader of SELAB, and works together with his sister Miria, designer Alessandro Zambelli, Vittorio Boni and the BADINI CreaTeam STUDIO. Color: Bronze. Finish: Antique Bronze