Dido 2-Light Flush Mount
Description
Features:Energy efficientVoltage: 120VacWattage: 2 x 24WDiffuser Finish: White Opal GlassFinish: ChromeBulb Type: Fluorescent T5Dido collectionDesigner: Equipo MilanManufactured in Italy by Milan.Product Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: WhiteShade Shape: SquareFabric Type: Number of Lights: 2Dimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: T5Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 24Bulb Base: G5/Bi-pinVoltage: 120Finish: ChromePower Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: SpainLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: FrostedCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: YesEnergy Star Compliant: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.2Overall Width - Side to Side: 22.88Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 3Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: NoCord Cover Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: