Smart & Green Dice Bluetooth LED Indoor/Outdoor Lamp - Color: White - Size: Small

In the pool, on a table or even hanging from a tree, the Smart & Green Dice Bluetooth LED Indoor/Outdoor Lamp keeps things bright and playfully graphic. This petite cubic lamp features a tough, watertight polyethylene body that also helps to evenly diffuse the light of the color-changing LEDs within. To change the color, dimming, scheduling and even have multiple products communicate with each other, simply download the Smart and Green app. Using Bluetooth mesh technology without a WiFi network, you can control various scene modes from your own smartphone. Color: White.