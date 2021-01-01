From corrigan studio

Dibenedetto Geometric Green Area Rug

$50.99
In stock
Description

Brings to you this exclusive design outdoor rug that is sure to enhance the aesthetics of your home furnishing. This rug is sure to accentuate the existing setting, creating a distinctive visual appeal in your living spaces. It is the finest quality heat-set nylon that is strong and durable enough to withstand the test of time. The heat-set fabric resists fading, making the rug look fresh and new for a prolonged duration. The area rug requires minimal care and can be vacuum cleaned once in a while. The rug is resistant to stains that make it a perfect addition to areas with heavy footfall. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'

