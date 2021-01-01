From latitude run
Dianthia 47" Armless Sofa
Advertisement
It is an amazing design,Folds Up To An Armrest Chair, Bed Or Chaise.This sofa bed has simple and stylish design with single color block cushion, metal fixtures, and accent pillow, this chair can fit into most home decor designs.This sofa bed has high quality metal frame creates a sturdy, relaxing base. And the padded pillow and material could give comfortable feeling and safety protection.The outer cover can be removed, and it's easy to clean, which could give you more convenience and durable usage.This Is Our Brand New And Convertible Sleeper Chair, Which Is A Perfect Addition To Any Household That Wants Comfort And Convenience Without Giving Up A Ton Of Space. The Unique Folding Design Makes This Chair Easy To Transform. Featuring Steel Construction, This Chair Can Retains Its Value Over The Long Term. A Pillow Comes As A Gift, Which You Can Use As A Pillow Or Cushion. You Can Put It In The Living Room, The Bedroom, Or Even The Office.