Diandra 1-Light Armed Sconce

Searching for something special to spruce up the master suite? Switch out your nightstand lamp for this sconce on the wall above! Not only does it lend a fashion-forward feel to your ensemble, but it also frees up space for displaying accents and keeping nighttime essentials on hand. The perfect pick for any contemporary space, it showcases a clean-lined silhouette and boasts a polished finish on its metal frame. Its cylindrical shade made from glass sports an etched opal coloring and accommodates one 60 W E26 lightbulb inside (not included).