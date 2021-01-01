From lafayette 148 new york
Lafayette 148 New York Diana Silk Leopard-Print Blouse
Advertisement
Made from a luxe silk fabric, like tie-neck blouse features a show-stopping leopard-print throughout. Tie-neck Long sleeves Button cuffs Button front Rounded hem Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Teak Multi. Size: Medium.