From wade logan
Diamondville 5 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
This 5-piece outdoor conversation set showcases clean lines and a boxy silhouette for a modern-inspired look. This seating group includes four chairs, two of which are corner sectionals, and a square table with a glass top to rest drinks and citronella candles. Each piece has a steel frame wrapped in rattan, so it's resistant to rust and UV rays. Polyester blend back and seat cushions come with this set. They're filled with foam to give plenty of support while you're relaxing on your patio or deck. To clean, unzip the cushion covers and toss them into the washing machine. Cushion Color: Blue