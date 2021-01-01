From nourison
Nourison Diamond Trellis Ivory/Slate 2 ft. x 8 ft. Oriental Contemporary Runner Rug
Sumptuous Diamond Trellis Shag area rug features lusciously thick and soft shag pile, in muted neutral tone. These contemporary beauties are power loomed of 100% polypropylene - a modern, easy-care fiber - and fringe-finished for an artisanal look. Cozy and casual, yet elegantly minimalist, a Diamond Trellis rug is designed to complement a wide range decor and color schemes. Choose from muted solids, trellis designs and geometric patterns. Live the plush life with this super-soft and utterly appealing Diamond Trellis area rug. Its sumptuous ivory ground is power loomed with a fascinating tribal pattern of open diamond geometrics in slate grey. Light and airy in appearance, yet thick and soft to the hand, this elegant rug with fringe finish looks superb in a variety of settings. Color: Ivory/Slate.