Blue Diamond Toxin Free Ceramic Nonstick Metal Utensil Open Frypan/Skillet, 12"

The new non-stick standard – 12-Inch open frypan to fit your everyday cooking needs and techniques – from sauté, stir fry or sear, to fry or bake; perfect size for sharing your culinary masterpieces with family and friends Toxin free ceramic non-stick coating - manufactured without pfas, PFOA, lead or cadmium, which s that no toxic fumes will release even when accidentally overheated Diamond infused coating - great heat conductor and hardest natural material on earth, The diamonds added to our ceramic non-stick coating takes our pans a step further: 5x harder coating - metal utensils have found their match, this pan wont's scratch; 10x longer lasting - more durable than traditional non-stick, Blue Diamond is your partner in the kitchen; 4x better heat transfer - with a quick and even heating, say goodbye to cold or hot spots Features - ceramic nonstick s effortless food release and easy cleanup; The forged base ensures extreme strength and warp control; the pans are lightweight for an easy and comfortable cooking. Use and care - suitable for all stovetops including gas, electric, halogen or ceramic (not for induction stovetop); oven and broiler safe up to 850°f and dishwasher safe for added convenience; for long-lasting performance, cook on low to medium heat settings with few drops of high smoke point oil or butter - nylon or wooden utensils recommended