Knesko Skin Diamond Radiance Eye Mask 6 Treatments 25ml (Worth £96.00)

The KNESKO Diamond RADIANCE Collagen Eye Mask utilizes powerful GEMCLINICAL® Technology to help Brighten, Hydrate, and Energize the delicate under eye area. Infused with Diamond Powder and Knesko's proprietary Brightening Complex including Niacinamide, Coq10 and Hyaluronic Acid, this spa-at-home treatment will leave your under eye looking brighter and more radiant, instantly. With a cult following of A-list celebrities, supermodels and influencers globally, Knesko is a must have if you're in need of much deserved self-care. Benefits: Brightening, Radiance Boosting, Energizing, Hydrating, Age-defying Diamond, a gemstone of Venus, the Goddess of Love and Beauty, is connected with the Crown Chakra, your center of connectivity to the universe. As you mask, repeat the mantra, “I am connected” to restore the feeling of oneness within you.