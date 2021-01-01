From online
Diamond Necklace 1 Carat tw 14K Yellow Gold
Advertisement
From the Brilliant Moments® collection, four princess-cut diamonds shine at the center of this intriguing necklace for her, styled in 14K yellow gold and decorated with a white rhodium flash. A frame topped with a circle is edged in round diamonds, with additional round diamonds adorning the bail. The pendant sways from an 18-inch box chain that fastens with a lobster clasp. The necklace has a total diamond weight of 1 carat. Exclusively available from Jared® the Galleria of Jewelry.