Diamond Mosaic Crossed Geometric Sheet Set

All-round elastic pocket fits mattresses up to 16". Shams have an envelope closure. Comfortable and decorative for bedrooms, hotels, dorms. With state of the art digital printing technology. Items printed on the front side only. Give yourself a great gift and refresh your bedroom every season by buying our sheet set with pillow shams and sheets. These pillow shams and sheets can greatly change the vibe of your bedroom while also allowing you to get more comfortable in your bed. 100% brushed microfiber fabric of these products allow you to experience the ultimate comfort with the softness. Envelope closures on the pillow shams make it easier for you to use them. Choose your favorite pattern out of 10's of thousands of different ones and decorate your bedroom as you please. You can make a difference by changing the look of your room, girls boys room, guest room, and hotel room. The fabric is 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly. Colors of the set won't fade due to our digital printing methods. It's the perfect gift for your friend, child, mother, father, boyfriend, girlfriend, cousin, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, grandfather, and grandmother. Surprise them with our high-quality set of shams and sheets. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. Size: Twin