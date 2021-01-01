From matador
MATADOR Diamond Leather 6 ft. x 6 ft. Round Area Rug, Brown Leather
Durable as they are striking in design, the Matador Collection of Leather rugs are meticulously made by hand-weaving leather strips as the weft of the rug and a fine cotton strand as the warp, resulting in a beautiful, rustic texture and interesting natural braided pattern. Add the smell and feel of real leather to any room with this hand woven leather rug. Made of soft leather interwoven with a cotton foundation, this rugged rug makes sense ecologically, aesthetically, and economically. Hand made in villages of North Central India, this leather rug has shades of brown leather stripes accented with white leather diamond patterns and black cotton fringes. This leather rug is completely reversible and extremely durable.