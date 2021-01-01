From macy's

Diamond Hexagon Ring (1/10 ct. t.w.) in 10k Rose Gold

$157.19 on sale
($595.90 save 74%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Ideal for stacking, this elegant ring features round diamonds set in hexagon frames of rose gold.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com