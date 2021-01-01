Diamond Dust Hourglass Necklace

Advertisement
Time is truly the greatest luxury. Below that: diamonds. Get a little of both with LeeAnn Herreid?s alluring necklace. Strung on a coordinating chain, the stainless steel hourglass pendant contains two carats' worth of natural white-diamond dust (instead of the classic sand). Give it a flip and watch each scintillating speck run through to the other side in about two seconds. This necklace provides a nice, calming way to focus on the present, especially when it can so easily slip through your fingers. Handmade in Rhode Island.