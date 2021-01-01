From bulova
Bulova Diamond White Dial Leather Strap Ladies Watch 98R198
Advertisement
Bulova Diamond White Dial Leather Strap Ladies Watch 98R198. 25 mm rose gold tone stainless steel case with diamonds on the bezel, a white dial, a scratch resistant sapphire crystal, and rose gold tone hands and markers. Hour markers: index and Arabic numerals at the 3, 6, and 9 o'clock positions. Red date window above the 6 o'clock position. Logo at the 12 o'clock position. Hands: hours and minutes. Case thickness of 8 mm. Push / pull crown. 12 mm purple stingray leather strap with a buckle clasp. Interchangeable strap. Quartz movement and water resistant up to 30 meters. Style: casual watches. Diamond series.