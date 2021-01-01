Convenience Concepts Diamond Console Table

From convenience concepts
Ready to transform your living room decor? With the Diamond Console Table by Convenience Concepts, the transformation is inevitable. The noteworthy design combining a clean-line silhouette with stunning diamond cut-outs that adorn each of the frames is a chic contemporary piece of art. As beautiful as this piece may be, it does not fall short on functionality. Features two ample shelves for all your favorite collectibles or entryway essentials. Crafted from particle board that is finished with a rich melamine veneer and non-lead based paint, the shelves are easy to clean. Frames and legs are made from MDF that is finished with a non-lead based, making them sturdy and long-lasting. The limitless versatility allows you to place this two-tier unit anywhere in your home, from your entryway to your den. Witness as this accent piece revitalizes your decor today and enjoy its simple assembly that is worth every step! Need the whole collection? You are in luck, as the Diamond Collection offers all must-have pieces for your home. From console tables to end tables, it has it all. Available in multiple finishes to ensure the right fit for you. Each piece sold separately.