From ayesha curry
Ayesha Curry Diamond Comforter Set, Full/Queen, Gray
Advertisement
Whether in her best-selling cookbook or on her social media platforms followed by millions of fans, Ayesha Curry embraces each moment with an effortless authenticity. The Ayesha Curry Bedding Collection is designed to help give your family a beautiful and comfortable home. From the fabrics to the textures and colors, the entire collection represents Ayesha’s ideal of a relaxed but luxe lifestyle for the home. This new Diamond Comforter, from Ayesha Curry, is a textural woven in subtle shades of gray. The design is reminiscent of Japanese shibori textiles with a twist, a gray palette. The fabric is a soft, nubby weave that is cozy and relaxed. It’s the perfect global inspired bedding for your modern home. Comforter set includes 1 comforter & 2 standard shams Comforter size 90x94" and 2 shams size 20x26" Face and Back Fabric: 100% Cotton. Fill: 100% Polyester