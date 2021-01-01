GreenLife Diamond Ceramic Nonstick Open Frypan/Skillet, 12", Pink

Designed for effortless performance and cleanup, this new 12 inch pan features our diamond-infused Sandstone nonstick coating, which is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. GreenLife’s healthy ceramic nonstick is not stuck in the past—that’s why our ceramic nonstick starts with sand and creates 60% less CO2 emissions during the curing phase than traditional coatings. This pan is also crafted with recycled aluminum, because we want everyone to cook healthy for years to come. Finished in vibrant colors, this pan is outfitted with stay-cool handles to keep your cooking comfortable. A durable glass lid offers a good look at any meal in progress without sacrificing heat. For all stovetops, except induction. Oven safe to 350°F. Dishwasher safe.