CARRO Diamond Big 27 in. Grey Indoor Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Bring both function and fashion to any tabletop in your home with this stylish table lamp from CARRO. Crafted from high grade materials, this table lamp showcases its versatility as a lighting option for your home. Up above, hangs an elegant lampshade diffusing light from a compatible 60-Watt medium-base bulb (not included) throughout your space. Let this table lamp top your living room end table or tie together a traditional seating group. Makes a great addition it to your nightstand to illuminate a beautiful bedside vignette.