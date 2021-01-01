JewelersClub White Diamond Accent 14K Gold Over Silver Love Heart Pendant, 18"

Let everyone know about the love you\'ve found when you decorate yourself with this Genuine Diamond Accent Love Heart Pendant in sterling silver. It features a contemporary high-polish heart design accented with the word "Love" and genuine diamonds. This glamorous piece will glisten and gleam to the utmost, catching the light from every conceivable angle. It comes complete on an 18-inch chain and will look amazing with your everyday attire or with your most romantic evening wear. It\'s a gorgeous piece you\'ll treasure forever, so be sure to add it to your jewelry collection today.