DiamonArt Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Bangle, One Size , Silver

Flash this cubic zirconia hinged bangle to attract attention. Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverStones: Simulated diamond 2.69 ct. t.w. diamond equivalentSetting: ProngClosure: Box with latch safetyDimensions: 7Â¼" circumferenceCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Carat (ct.) total weight (t.w.). represents the approximate total weight of diamonds or equivalent appearance. Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.