From fine jewelry

DiamonArt Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Bangle, One Size , Silver

$105.46 on sale
($312.48 save 66%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Flash this cubic zirconia hinged bangle to attract attention. Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverStones: Simulated diamond 2.69 ct. t.w. diamond equivalentSetting: ProngClosure: Box with latch safetyDimensions: 7Â¼" circumferenceCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Carat (ct.) total weight (t.w.). represents the approximate total weight of diamonds or equivalent appearance. Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com