Diamante 3 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Description
Features:There is no need to worry about overexposure or low temperatures.?Modern & Comfortable?This modern outdoor sofa set comes with wide and deep seats, Soft sponge + pp cotton provide with extraordinary comfort while relaxing in your leisure time.(The cushion cover is removable and washable. )The sofa can be combined at will, come with clips to fix a set of sofas to prevent displacementAnti-slip cushion plastic mat, to prevent the cushion from shifting after sitting on the cushionThe simple and exquisite style is suitable for your courtyard, balcony, and even the living room. It can be matched with a coffee table or stove at will to share a good time with friends and relatives.Items Included: Sofa;Ottoman;Cushions;PillowAdditional Items Included: Number of Items Included: 3Table Included: NoTable Type: Adjustable Levelers?: Dining Table Type?: Cooler Insert Included: Adjustable Table Included: Umbrella Hole: Number of Tables Included: Sectional Included: NoModular Design: Orientation: Number of Sectional Pieces: Sofa Included: YesNumber of Sofas Included: 1Loveseat / 2-seater Included: NoNumber of 2-Seater / Loveseat Included: Chair Included: NoChair Type: Chair Feature: Number of Chairs Included: Bench Included: NoNumber of Benches Included: Chaise Included: NoNumber of Chaise Lounges Included: Ottoman Included: YesNumber of Ottomans Included: 2Fire Pit Included: NoFire Pit Type: Fire Pit Construction Material: Fire Pit Stones Included: Fire Pit Fuel Type: Adjustable Flame: Fire Pit BTU: Fire Pit Cover: Gas Tank Storage: Fuel Conversion Kit Included: Fire Pit Grate Included: Cushions Included : YesNumber of Cushions Included: Detachable Cushion: Cushion Attachment Type: No Direct Attachment MethodRemovable Cushion Cover: YesMachine-Washable: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Cover Closure Method: ZipperCushion Durability: Year Round Use of Cushion: UV Protective Finish: Water-Repellent Finish: Cushion Color: GrayCushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillows Included: YesToss Pillow Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Number of Toss Pillows Included: Toss Pillow Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Color: GrayToss Pillow Material Details: PP cushionUmbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Canopy Material: Umbrella Material Details: Furniture Cover Included: Product Type: Sofa Seating GroupDesign: LoungeSeating Capacity: 4Seating Outer Frame Material: MetalOuter Frame Wood Species: Plastic Material Details: Is the product made from Textilene?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Outer Frame Metal Type: AluminumOuter Frame Material Details: Frame Color: BlackTable Material: MetalTable Material Details: Table Plastic Material Details: Table Wood Species: Table Top Material: MetalTable Top Material Details: Is this product kiln-dried?: Table Top Wood Species: Table Color: BlackTable Top Color: BlackCushion Upholstery Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: FoamPolyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Storage Space: NoStorage Location: Upholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Frame Durability: Weather ResistantPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Addi