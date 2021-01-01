From kidney dialysis gifts for patients techs nurses

Kidney Dialysis Gifts For Patients Techs Nurses Dialysis Technician Patient Kidney Renal Nurse Nephrology Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This dialysis technician design for dialysis technician week for a certified dialysis nurse will lighten the mood for dialysis patients, staff and anyone waiting for a Kidney Transplant. This kidney design reads Eat Sleep Dialyze Repeat with a stethoscope font and will look great on your favorite Dialysis Tech! Also perfect for a nurse thank you or matching kidney team outfit! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com