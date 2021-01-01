Dialysis Technician Gifts For Appreciation Week Dialysis Technician Definition Nephrology Tech Hemodialysis Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This hemodialysis technician design for dialysis technician week for a certified dialysis nurse or nephrology nurse will lighten the mood for dialysis patients, staff and anyone waiting for a Kidney Transplant on the renal team. This kidney design reads Dialysis Technician (Noun) Someone Who Solves Problems You Never Knew Existed In Ways That Would Blow Your Mind and will look great on your favorite Dialysis Tech! Also perfect for a thank you or matching kidney team outfit! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only