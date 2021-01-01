From dolce & gabbana
DOLCE & GABBANA Diagonal Lace Inset Sheath Dress
Tailored with Dolce & Gabbana's signature hourglass silhouette, this sheath showcases daring diagonal lace panels. Paired with classically elegant three-quarter sleeves this design beautifully balances romance and sophistication. Roundneck Three-quarter sleeves Back zip closure Sheer lace panels Lined Acetate. cotton/spandex/nylon/rayon Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 41" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags.