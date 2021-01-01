From off-white
OFF-WHITE Diag Hair Clip in Black,White,Stripes
OFF-WHITE Diag Hair Clip in Black,White,Stripes Self: 100% plexiglasDetail: 100% metal nickel free. Made in France. Measures approx 3 in length. French barrette closure. OFFF-WA38. OWZG025S20PLA0010110. About the designer: While OFF-WHITE it is a natural extension of what was Pyrex Vision, Virgil Abloh’s former line, OFF-WHITE is a full cut and sew line produced in Italy, and fills in that hard-to-find space where streetwear and fashion blend seamlessly. Abloh says, “It’s not so much about brand-new. It’s about the washed nature of clothes, the relaxedness. That’s what I love, to bring a Ralph [Lauren] take back into streetwear. Streetwear is generally brand-new. It’s fresh out of the box, you wear it once, it becomes trendy, then you get rid of it.”