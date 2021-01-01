From gold bond
Gold Bond Diabetics' Dry Skin Relief Foot Cream (3.4 Oz)
Diabetics' skin can become dry, rough and generally uncomfortable, especially on feet. Get soothing relief for rough, dry skin and heels with Gold Bond Ultimate Diabetics' Dry Skin Relief Foot Cream, the #1 lotion brand for diabetics dry skin*. Specially formulated for diabetics' dry skin, this foot cream goes to work quickly to moisturize and hydrate feet. It contains seven intensive moisturizers and aloe to hydrate and soothe tough foot skin. In fact, nine out of 10 people with diabetes saw noticeable skin improvement within one hour* of using Gold Bond Foot Cream for Diabetics' Skin. This foot cream not only adds a layer of moisture to skin that lasts for 24 hours, but it's also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. Best of all, it doesn't contain harsh alpha hydroxy acids, which can irritate skin. Give your feet the soothing moisture they deserve. Stock up on 3.4-oz. bottles of Gold Bond Ultimate Diabetics' Dry Skin Relief Foot Cream. *Nielsen xAOC L52 Hand and Body Lotion WE 7.11.20