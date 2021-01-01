Diabetes Awareness - World Diabetes Day 14th November Tote Bag

Great accessory idea for diabetes awareness on 14th november. If you search for ribbon type 1 diabetes motif grab this cool diabetic design. This pretty diabetic graphic of world diabetes day is perfect for t1d warrior on the diabetes month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.