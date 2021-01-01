From ev dia de muertos
Día de Muertos 16"x16" Orange Dot Skull/Dove Throw Pillow - Designed with Luis Fitch
The vibrant style of the Dia de Muertos Orange Dot Skull/Dove Throw Pillow from Luis Fitch x Target is sure to be a go-to piece in your Dia de Muertos decorations. This throw pillow is a perfect accent piece for the holiday, with an embroidered sugar skull topped by a dove in the middle of the pillow. An orange backdrop covered with pink polka dots perfectly offsets the black sugar skull and dove and makes the pillow a can't-miss accent piece. The reverse side of the pillow continues the vibrant look with a pattern of marigolds in hot pink, orange, yellow, aqua and green against black for a bold pillow you can keep on display after the Dia de Muertos festivities, and the pillow has a 100percent cotton exterior for a soft feel. Originating in Mexico, the colorful Dia de Muertos celebration is a time-honored tradition to remember loved ones. Now, visual artist Luis Fitch shares his native Mexican heritage and passion for cross-cultural connections in a vibrant Dia de Muertos collaboration. Fitch combines elements of fire, earth, water and air in eye-catching detail — offering the beauty of the holiday to all. Pattern: Skull Floral.