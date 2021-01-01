Minka Lavery Dewberry Lane LED Bath Sconce - Color: Bronze

Jazz up your bathroom's stylish attitude with the Dewberry Lane Bath Sconce from Minka Lavery. Its compact backplate lets you choose if you want the light directed upward or downward. The inviting ambient glow gets a touch of shine and texture as it passes through the artful clear glass shade. Beaded notes lift off the surface of the glass, showing a mesmerizing array of fine highlights and reflections. To accentuate the detail of the glass, the sconce uses sharp panels of steel as its mounting hardware. The hardware provides a transitional character that complements both modern or traditional spaces. Color: Bronze. Finish: Dark Brushed Bronze