From cobb hill
Cobb Hill Devyn Pump
It's all in the details with the Cobb Hill Devyn slip-on pump with a nubuck leather upper, elasticized topline and round toe. Soft and breathable microfiber linings and a cushioned EVA footbed for added comfort and support. Steel shank provides stability. TPR outsole provides traction control. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 10.5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.