From bungalow rose
Devendr Brown Area Rug
This Devendr area rug proves the best things in life are simple. The delicate, interconnected pattern is easy on the eyes, lending relaxing charm to any space in your home. When paired with the brown and cream color palette, you’re left with an easy-care rug that’s neutral enough to blend the old with the new. Though vintage in appearance, this rug is built with the most advanced power-loomed technology, creating a design piece that’s built to last. Style: VintageMaterial: PolyesterWeave: Power-loomedOrigin: ChinaColors: Brown / CreamAvailable sizes: 2’ x 5’, 2’2” x 9’6”, 5’3 x 7’6”, 6’ x 9’, 7’9" x 10’2"Care: Easy to clean, stain resistant, does not shed Rug Size: Runner 2' x 5'