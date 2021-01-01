Devante Wood and Fabric End Table with Storage

Useful and elegant, side tables are more than just a place to throw your mail or place a lamp. Use it as an accent piece in the living room, library, bedroom, waiting areas, or hallways of you home. Place this table next to your bed or sofa for convenient storage space. Designed with rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching as well as sliding around. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. This end table features 2 storage drawers. Suitable for indoor use only. Maximum weight limit is 100 lbs. Traditional theme.