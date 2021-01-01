From oktoberfest german american flag design

Deutschamerikaner Oktoberfest German American Flag Vintage Raglan Baseball Tee

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Oktoberfest outfit German American flag Germany costume. Perfect Oktoberfest apparel for German roots and anyone who loves Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Deutschland. Show your pride on German-American Day, October 6. Wear to Bavarian festival, October fests. Deutschamerikaner German American US flag Germany Retro Vintage Distressed design. Makes a great gift for Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving. German Matching couples shirt. Show pride of your culture, traditions, history, heritage, ancestors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com